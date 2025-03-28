This heritage walk through Ballard Estate is a perfect way to explore Mumbai’s Edwardian legacy

At the turn of the 20th century, Mumbai stood on the brink of transformation. The city’s port was expanding rapidly, demanding new space for trade and commerce. In response, the Bombay Port Trust undertook an ambitious reclamation project, using rocks excavated from the construction of the Alexandra Docks to shape what would become Ballard Estate.

This grand district, built between 1914 and 1918, was named after colonel John Archibald Ballard, the first chairman of the Bombay Port Trust. Under the guidance of Scottish architect George Wittet, the estate was envisioned as a slice of ‘Edwardian London’ in Mumbai. George, known for his work on iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and the Prince of Wales Museum, designed Ballard Estate in the baroque revival style, defined by symmetry, proportionality and very evident grandeur.