How travel spaces are enhancing experiences for neurodivergent passengers

In a significant step towards accessible and inclusive travel, Kempegowda International Airport has introduced India’s first sensory room, designed specifically for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities. Located near the 080 International Lounge on Level 4 of Terminal 2, the facility is a testament to the growing recognition of the diverse needs of travellers.

This development comes at a crucial time, as Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2025 research underscores the necessity for more sensory-friendly travel experiences. According to the findings, 74 percent of Indian neurodivergent travellers prioritise quiet spaces during travel, while 77 percent seek access to sensory rooms to decompress. With 79 percent believing that AI-driven tools can improve their journeys, the demand for inclusive infrastructure has never been clearer.