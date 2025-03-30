Thailand reduces visa-free stay period amid growing concerns

Thailand is set to tighten its visa policies, cutting the number of days foreign tourists can stay without a visa from 60 days to 30. The decision comes as authorities attempt to curb abuse of the visa-free policy, which has reportedly led to a rise in unauthorised employment and illegal accommodation rentals. The move marks a shift from the country’s recent approach, which had extended visa-free stays to boost tourism.

Since last summer, Thailand has expanded its visa-free entry to tourists from 93 countries, including India, up from 57, allowing longer stays of up to 60 days. The policy was initially introduced to revitalise the travel industry, bringing in an influx of visitors and encouraging longer visits. However, concerns have since mounted about its unintended and unplanned consequences.