5 most scenic train journeys in India you must experience

Train journeys have always been a romantic and immersive way to explore India, a country celebrated for its vast and diverse landscapes. From snow-capped mountains and sweeping desert dunes to lush rainforests and winding coastlines, India’s railways do more than just get you from point A to B — they provide stunning views of breathtaking scenery. Here are five scenic train routes in India that guarantee unforgettable sights.
Kalka–Shimla Railway: A Himalayan Heritage Ride
As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kalka–Shimla toy train is a true marvel of colonial engineering and mountain charm. This 96-km route winds through 102 tunnels and over 800 bridges, climbing into the Himalayas and revealing enchanting pine forests, misty valleys, and quaint hillside towns. The leisurely pace of the train allows you to fully appreciate every twist and turn along the way.
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway: Tea Gardens and Cloud-Kissed Peaks
Another UNESCO-listed gem, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, runs from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. This 88-km journey zigzags through lush tea plantations, cascading waterfalls, and dense forests, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas. On a clear day, keep an eye out for Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak.
Konkan Railway: Sea Views and Western Ghats Magic
The Konkan Railway, stretching from Goa to Kerala (or Mumbai to Mangalore), hugs the Arabian Sea on one side and the lush Western Ghats on the other. With over 2,000 bridges and 90 tunnels, this route takes you past rivers, waterfalls, and striking red laterite cliffs, especially stunning during the monsoon season.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway: Steep Climbs and Shola Forests
Connecting Mettupalayam to Ooty, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is renowned for its steep gradients and vintage allure. As the train climbs into Tamil Nadu’s blue hills, passengers are treated to lush valleys, fragrant eucalyptus groves, and charming colonial hill stations nestled in the Nilgiris.
Kashmir Valley Railway: India’s Northernmost Rail Gem
Still under expansion, the Banihal–Baramulla section of the Kashmir Valley Railway offers a rare glimpse into the breathtaking beauty of this region. With views of snow-draped peaks, saffron fields, and willow-lined rivers, this route showcases the pristine beauty of India’s northernmost landscapes.