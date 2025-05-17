Why monsoon is the best time to visit Kerala backwaters

Kerala tourism flourishes during the lush and breezy monsoon months: The monsoon season transforms the Kerala backwaters into a tranquil paradise. Unlike the bustling peak tourist seasons, the monsoon brings a sense of calm and intimacy to the area. The rain-filled canals and lagoons swell with fresh water, enhancing the vibrant greenery along the banks and inviting migratory birds and local wildlife to thrive. Houseboat rides during the rain become particularly atmospheric, providing a peaceful glide through misty waterways.

Houseboat stays feel more exclusive with fewer tourists: With lighter tourist traffic during the monsoon, accommodations, especially houseboats, are easier to secure and often come at more affordable prices. This creates a more personalised and luxurious experience on the water. Drifting through the serene backwaters while the rain gently taps on the roof adds a meditative charm to the journey.