Why monsoon is the best time to visit Kerala backwaters

As the first drops of rain begin to fall on Kerala’s lush landscape, the backwaters come alive in a stunning display of nature’s beauty. While summer and winter are often seen as the prime travel seasons, the monsoon months from June to September offer a completely different, and frequently overlooked, experience of the state’s famous backwaters.
Kerala tourism flourishes during the lush and breezy monsoon months: The monsoon season transforms the Kerala backwaters into a tranquil paradise. Unlike the bustling peak tourist seasons, the monsoon brings a sense of calm and intimacy to the area. The rain-filled canals and lagoons swell with fresh water, enhancing the vibrant greenery along the banks and inviting migratory birds and local wildlife to thrive. Houseboat rides during the rain become particularly atmospheric, providing a peaceful glide through misty waterways.
Houseboat stays feel more exclusive with fewer tourists: With lighter tourist traffic during the monsoon, accommodations, especially houseboats, are easier to secure and often come at more affordable prices. This creates a more personalised and luxurious experience on the water. Drifting through the serene backwaters while the rain gently taps on the roof adds a meditative charm to the journey.
Local festivals and flavours shine during the rainy season: The monsoon also aligns with Kerala’s vibrant cultural calendar, featuring festivals like Onam. Seasonal foods and traditional feasts become an integral part of the travel experience. Markets and small eateries serve up hot local delicacies that perfectly complement the cool, wet weather.
Nature walks and birdwatching thrive in monsoon’s green burst: The rain rejuvenates the flora around the backwaters, making nature trails and birdwatching tours more scenic. Rare species of birds and butterflies are more visible, especially around the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary and Pathiramanal Island.
Ayurvedic wellness retreats gain popularity during rainy season: Kerala is renowned worldwide for its Ayurvedic treatments, and the monsoon is considered the perfect time to indulge in traditional therapies. The humidity during this season opens up skin pores, allowing herbal oils and treatments to penetrate more effectively. Many Ayurvedic centres in Alleppey, Kumarakom, and Kollam offer special monsoon packages, attracting wellness seekers from all over the globe.