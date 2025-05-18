5 Monsoon trekking routes for beginners in India: Exploring nature’s greenest season

Monsoon is truly one of the most magical seasons to soak in India’s stunning landscapes. The rain breathes new life into the forests, waterfalls come alive with a roar, and the air feels fresh and invigorating. For those just starting out on their trekking journey, the monsoon season presents a thrilling mix of adventure and beauty. However, picking the right trail is key to ensuring both safety and enjoyment. So, let’s dive into some fantastic monsoon trekking routes for beginners in India that are not only scenic but also accessible and safe during the rainy season.