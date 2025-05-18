5 Monsoon trekking routes for beginners in India: Exploring nature’s greenest season

Monsoon is truly one of the most magical seasons to soak in India’s stunning landscapes. The rain breathes new life into the forests, waterfalls come alive with a roar, and the air feels fresh and invigorating. For those just starting out on their trekking journey, the monsoon season presents a thrilling mix of adventure and beauty. However, picking the right trail is key to ensuring both safety and enjoyment. So, let’s dive into some fantastic monsoon trekking routes for beginners in India that are not only scenic but also accessible and safe during the rainy season.
The monsoon turns many trekking paths into lush, vibrant trails that are perfect for newcomers. Here are five popular beginner-friendly trekking routes that blend natural beauty with manageable difficulty levels:
Rajmachi Fort Trek, Maharashtra
This trail, located near Lonavala, features a moderate climb through dense forests and streams, offering breathtaking views of the Sahyadri ranges and cascading monsoon waterfalls. The route is well-marked and a favorite for weekend trekkers.
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
While it’s more renowned in summer, the early monsoon brings fresh blooms and fewer crowds. The trek is moderate with well-maintained paths, making it ideal for beginners eager to experience the beauty of alpine flora.
Tadiandamol Trek, Karnataka
As the highest peak in Coorg district, this trek presents a moderate challenge with stunning mist-covered landscapes, coffee plantations, and lush greenery during the monsoon.
Matheran Trek, Maharashtra
Situated near Mumbai, this trek is easy and rewarding, featuring a cool climate, tranquil viewpoints, and a vehicle-free zone. It’s perfect for beginners looking for a peaceful monsoon trek.
Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka
This lush, green trek offers manageable trails and the opportunity to spot wildlife. The monsoon enhances the beauty of the Western Ghats here, making it an ideal choice for beginner trekkers.
These routes provide beginners with a chance to enjoy monsoon trekking without facing overwhelming challenges. Just remember to pack proper rain gear, wear sturdy shoes, and be cautious of slippery trails!