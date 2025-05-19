Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and others report resurgence in COVID-19 cases

Five years ago, the world grappled with an unprecedented health crisis. Total lockdowns, social distancing and the constant vigilance of sanitisation and mask-wearing became the norm. While many believed the worst of COVID-19 was behind us, recent developments in Asia suggest the fight is far from over. Several countries including Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong are experiencing a worrying resurgence in infections prompting questions about the safety of travel to these regions.

Fresh concerns emerge as COVID-19 cases rise across Asia

News reports indicate a significant uptick in cases. Singapore has reported a substantial 28 percent increase, with estimated infections reaching 14,200 in the week ending May 3 — up from 11,100 the previous week. Hospitalisations have also seen a near 30 percent rise placing the country on high alert. Similarly, Hong Kong has recorded 81 severe cases and 31 deaths in the week ending May 3, the highest weekly figure in a year. Health officials there are investigating a possible new variant amid this surge, which is disproportionately affecting elderly individuals with pre-existing conditions. Albert Au, head of the Centre for Health Protection’s Communicable Disease Branch noted that the percentage of positive respiratory samples has reached “new highs” and viral concentrations in sewage are also increasing. Even popular Hong Kong singer Eason Chan recently tested positive, leading to concert cancellations and further public concern.

China, too, is witnessing a spike in cases with test positivity rates more than doubling in recent weeks raising concerns of a wave comparable to last year’s. Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has reported two cluster outbreaks this year, with a notable increase following the Songkran festival in April suggesting large gatherings played a role in the spread.

So, is it safe to travel to these nations? For non-essential travel, the advice is clear: avoid regions experiencing a surge. Alternative destinations should be considered for those seeking a worry-free holiday. However, for essential, travel precautions are paramount. These include consistent mask-wearing, avoiding crowded spaces, frequent hand washing and ensuring booster vaccinations are up to date. Travellers are also advised to monitor their health closely and carry hand sanitiser.

In contrast, India currently reports a low number of active cases with no indication of a resurgent wave. Health experts advise against panic while still urging the public to maintain basic precautions like mask-wearing in crowded areas. The situation in neighbouring Asian countries however serves as a stark reminder that the threat of COVID-19 has not entirely dissipated and vigilance remains crucial.