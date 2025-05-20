Now, you can access metro tickets in Delhi through this ride-hailing app

Uber has announced a significant leap in urban mobility for Delhiites: metro ticketing is now available directly within the Uber app. This groundbreaking integration, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), marks Uber’s first collaboration with India’s pioneering digital public infrastructure, making public transport more connected and accessible.

How can you access metro tickets in New Delhi through this Uber?

Starting today, Uber users in the capital can seamlessly plan their metro journeys, purchase QR-based tickets and access real-time transit information, all without leaving the app. Payments for metro tickets will be exclusively supported through UPI, further accelerating digital payments adoption. This new feature significantly strengthens Uber’s multimodal offering, which already includes two-wheelers, autos, cars and buses.

This move follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024, reinforcing Uber’s commitment to making urban mobility more inclusive and sustainable. Three more Indian cities are slated to go live with this feature in 2025. Additionally, Uber will soon launch B2B Logistics via the ONDC network, providing businesses with on-demand delivery solutions and creating new earning opportunities for Uber’s vast driver network.