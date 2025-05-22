Indulge rediscovers Meghalaya and explores these two stunning properties in Shillong and Cherrapunji

A comfortable short flight from Kolkata, Shillong was our first stop. We checked into Hotel Polo Towers, and the warm, welcoming smiles made the place feel like home. We loved the vintage and cosy vibe of our room. The wooden flooring, spacious interiors, a comfortable bed, and lots of fresh flowers, won our hearts. We quickly got ready for our next destination, lunch at Dylan’s Café.

The cute café, believe it or not, was all about Bob Dylan, and goes without saying, a den for Dylan of the East, the iconic Lou Majaw. From posters and records to T-shirts and other merchandise, every corner paid tribute to the legend. Whether it was the Bob Dylan-themed ceiling or the staircase adorned with gramophone records, the space celebrated him thoroughly—yet the décor never felt over the top. We grooved to music as we sipped the Apple cinnamon tea and took a bite of the Chicken momos after dipping it into the freshly made peanut chutney. The momos were served in a cane basket, which prevents momos from sticking and looks super aesthetic as well.