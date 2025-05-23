5 budget-friendly Europe alternatives with easy visas

European summers are often at the top of every traveller's bucket list, but with visa delays, high exchange rates, and the hustle and bustle of peak-season crowds, planning a trip can quickly turn into a logistical nightmare. Luckily, some beautiful, culturally rich spots outside the Schengen zone give you that European feel without the hassle of paperwork or breaking the bank.
1. Georgia
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, is a gem with its cobblestone streets, soothing sulphur baths, and breathtaking hilltop views that can compete with any Western European city. Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-free entry for up to a year. You’ll find budget-friendly accommodations and meals, plus the country is well-served by low-cost airlines.
2. Serbia
Serbia, not part of the Schengen zone, allows Indians to stay visa-free for up to 30 days. Belgrade’s vibrant nightlife, scenic riverside promenades, and artsy neighborhoods offer a taste of Eastern Europe without the throngs of tourists. Public transport and dining options remain affordable, even in the capital.
3. Armenia
With its ancient monasteries and stunning alpine scenery, Armenia feels like a hidden European treasure. Indians can easily apply for an e-visa or get a visa on arrival. Yerevan blends Soviet-era charm with trendy cafés, and day trips to Lake Sevan and Mount Ararat are just a short journey away.
4. Montenegro
This Balkan beauty features picturesque beaches, medieval towns like Kotor, and lush mountains—all at a fraction of the cost of neighbouring Croatia or Italy. Indians can apply for an e-visa or enter visa-free if they hold a valid US, UK, or Schengen visa.
5. Albania
With its stunning turquoise beaches, charming Ottoman towns, and warm hospitality, Albania is becoming a favourite among budget travellers. Indians need an e-visa, but the application process is simple, and the costs for transport and food remain low.