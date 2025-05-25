An old city in the new world

As you slowly walk through the narrow lanes of Itchan Kala, Khiva’s Old City in Uzbekistan, it feels like entering a fairy land—a fairy land of beautiful mud brick and majolica-tiled architecture. Not many who travel to Uzbekistan make a stop at this UNESCO World Heritage site. People are usually taken in by more touristy places like Samarkand, Bukhara, and of course, the capital city, Tashkent. But visit Khiva, and your heart will stop. It might not have the dominating presence of the Registan Square or the Bibi Khanym Mosque of Samarkand, or the stark beauty of the Kalon Tower of Bukhara, but the ancient walls—Khiva boasts over 2,500 years of history—literally speak to you, in a charming, warm way.

Inside Itchan Kala, one would rarely find any vehicles, barring the electric buggies for tourists. But be a sport and let go of the buggies to explore the city on foot. It whispers stories forged in the fires of the 17th century. The narrow lanes and bylanes all lead to the same places—no fear of getting lost here. If you are looking to capture beautiful images, Khiva is a city best explored close to sunset when a warm golden hue descends over the ancient structures.