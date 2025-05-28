Nestled by the tranquil backwaters, this five-star hotel in Bekal showcases a fine combination of luxury with culture, art, and nature

Kerala has long earned its title as God’s Own Country, a place where nature welcomes you with open arms and every breeze carries the scent of spice and rain-soaked earth. Towering coconut palms sway over lush landscapes and glistening sun-kissed backwaters, offering a rhythm far removed from the city’s chaos. While popular destinations like Munnar, Thekkady, Alleppey, and Kovalam often steal the spotlight, the charm of North Kerala remains a well-kept secret. However, nestled in the Kasaragod district lies Bekal, a hidden gem that offers everything you’d want in a tranquil escape. Our recent stay at The Gateway Bekal was nothing short of magical. Set along a serene river and surrounded by nature’s abundance, the luxury property beautifully blends comfort, tradition, and history.

A scenic drive away

After arriving at the closest airport, Mangalore, we hit the road for Bekal, a smooth two-hour drive that slowly unfolded into a postcard of coastal Kerala.