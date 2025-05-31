Propaganda you shouldn’t fall for as solo women travellers

Women travellers do not have it easy. From convincing their parents that they are, in fact, ready to go solo, to keeping themselves safe every step of the way, women are battling it all to explore the world out there. Yet, they're not spared from judgement. Here are some common things people say about women travellers (and why you shouldn't listen to them):
She’s looking for hookups
That's another way of saying the woman is too worldly, that she's easy, or has hooked up with other men on her trips, and she may not be ready to have a family. They may even throw shade at you just because you put yourself out there and you love to have fun on your terms with your own money!
Whether or not, you're with a partner, never let their words get to you. After all, you're the one who gets the possibility of meeting your soulmate on the trip, so how does it matter?
She's careless
Uhm...aunty? Are you sure, because she's anything but careless! As a solo traveller, she's the one researching, making her itinerary, booking her travel tickets, hotel rooms, ferries, and ensuring that her emergency contacts are aware of where she's headed.
She's selfish
Just because some people have added responsibilities, doesn't mean we all do! Some people happen to have the time and money to travel and they're not (and shouldn't be) answerable to everyone because of it. Moreover, a lot of us work while we travel. They're called digital nomads, in case, you weren't aware?
She's rich
That is easy to assume, but the truth is, a lot of us fight for our vacations and probably only get to travel once or twice a year. It takes up savings and an excruciating amount of planning so that we can travel in a budget-friendly manner.
She does it only for Instagram
There's a difference between vacationing and travelling. Some people like chilling by the poolside, with mimosas in their hands, and some love going all out, on treks, skydiving, bungee jumping — you name it!
Whether you want to channel your inner girlypop or bro, live your dream trip the way you imagined it.
What's your solo travel plan for the year?