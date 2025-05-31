Propaganda you shouldn’t fall for as solo women travellers

She’s looking for hookups

That's another way of saying the woman is too worldly, that she's easy, or has hooked up with other men on her trips, and she may not be ready to have a family. They may even throw shade at you just because you put yourself out there and you love to have fun on your terms with your own money!

Whether or not, you're with a partner, never let their words get to you. After all, you're the one who gets the possibility of meeting your soulmate on the trip, so how does it matter?