Matunga’s mini Madras: Discovering South India in the heart of Mumbai

Right next to Sri Sankara Mattham, around 8 am, a man bends to milk his cow. Steam rises from the steel pail as a priest’s mantra threads softly through the temple compound, a striking image in a city that rarely pauses. In Matunga, however, mornings keep their own rhythm: devotion before deadlines, ritual before rush hour.
We began the walk at Ram Ashray (est. 1939). The small canteen thrums with life — trays balanced, batter sizzling — and today our order was a perfect crispy rawa dosa, its lace-like edges crackling as the first bite melted into ghee and sambar. Plates of idli, bisi bele bhat and the glossy pineapple sheera slide past; tumblers clink with frothy filter coffee. Ram Ashray isn’t about novelty — it’s about continuity, about taste unaltered by time, drawing queues that wrap around the block each morning.
From the breakfast hum we drifted into the vegetable bazaar. The market reads like a South Indian kitchen on display: rows of raw bananas, sacks of sambar onions, clusters of drumsticks, Mangalorean cucumbers, banana and jackfruit chips, and fragrant sprigs of curry leaves. The air is almost edible — a mingling of frying oil, wet earth, and crushed spice — until the shrines nudge the senses toward flowers an
At the flower market, marigolds and jasmine strings spill across pavements like colour spilled from the sun. Women thread gajras with effortless speed, their bangles chiming faintly as the scent of jasmine lingers in the air. Men also join hands in gajra making. The sounds of traffic blur into the distant ring of temple bells; the city’s chaos feels filtered through calm.
The temple trail stitches itself into daily life. Sree Ram Mandir, Matunga’s oldest South Indian temple, began in 1923 as a portrait of Lord Ram and now houses gold-enshrined stone idols of Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. Rituals follow age-old scriptural cadence; Ram Navami and Skanda Sashti fill the lanes with chants and prasadam. Nearby, Bhajana Samaj (est. 1927) rises behind its painted Rajagopuram, where deities swing on a Swarna Jhoola and wear Swarna Kavachum during festivals, while bhajans ring out in South Indian tongues.
The Sankara Mattham, founded in 1939 by Sri Subramania Sastrigal, is both sanctuary and school — a living archive of Sri Adi Sankara’s Advaita philosophy. Twin stone elephants guard its gates; lotus motifs with 36 and 1,008 petals mark its pillars; and the air inside hums with the soft cadence of Vedic recitation. On Maha Shivratri and Adi Sankara Jayanti, the Mattham glows with lamps and learning, a temple that still breathes study and silence in equal measure.
Small rituals stop you mid-walk: the peacock feathers offered to Lord Kartikeya, the careful pour of coffee between two steel tumblers, and that same man with his cow — an emblem of continuity in a city forever in motion. Perhaps that’s why Matunga once restricted buildings from rising beyond three floors: so its soul could stay closer to the ground.
We ended the morning at Amba Bhavan Coffee Club (est. 1934), a Matunga institution that has refused to be rewritten by time. The walls are tiled in cream, the air fragrant with chicory coffee, and every table bears stories of conversations that began decades ago.
The first sip of that strong, smoky filter coffee — poured in the traditional davarah — feels like an act of grounding. Outside, Mumbai speeds on, but inside, the rhythm is unhurried, comforting, deeply rooted.
Matunga isn’t a museum of nostalgia; it’s a lived archive of faith, food, and fragrance — a South Indian heartbeat still pulsing in Mumbai’s fast-beating chest. Between its temples, flower markets, and old coffee clubs, it reminds you that heritage can hum quietly without losing its vitality.
So, are you taking a walk through Matunga this time — perhaps with a different gaze, especially if you’re not a Mumbaikar?
(Story by Arundhuti Banerjee)
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.