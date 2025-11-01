Matunga’s mini Madras: Discovering South India in the heart of Mumbai

Right next to Sri Sankara Mattham, around 8 am, a man bends to milk his cow. Steam rises from the steel pail as a priest’s mantra threads softly through the temple compound, a striking image in a city that rarely pauses. In Matunga, however, mornings keep their own rhythm: devotion before deadlines, ritual before rush hour.

Have you heard about this mini Madras in Mumbai?

We began the walk at Ram Ashray (est. 1939). The small canteen thrums with life — trays balanced, batter sizzling — and today our order was a perfect crispy rawa dosa, its lace-like edges crackling as the first bite melted into ghee and sambar. Plates of idli, bisi bele bhat and the glossy pineapple sheera slide past; tumblers clink with frothy filter coffee. Ram Ashray isn’t about novelty — it’s about continuity, about taste unaltered by time, drawing queues that wrap around the block each morning.

From the breakfast hum we drifted into the vegetable bazaar. The market reads like a South Indian kitchen on display: rows of raw bananas, sacks of sambar onions, clusters of drumsticks, Mangalorean cucumbers, banana and jackfruit chips, and fragrant sprigs of curry leaves. The air is almost edible — a mingling of frying oil, wet earth, and crushed spice — until the shrines nudge the senses toward flowers an