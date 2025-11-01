Rishikesh’s iconic Lakshman Jhula to be replaced with a new glass bridge!

While Rishikesh is excited to have a new attraction added to the city, the old Lakshman Jhula remains an iconic legacy. The Iron Suspension Bridge, which is approximately 137 meters and about 70 feet above the Ganga River, connected the villages of Tapovan (Tehri district) and Jonk (Pauri district). The current iron bridge was completed and opened to the public in 1930. It replaced an earlier jute-rope bridge from 1889 that was washed away in a 1924 flood. It is named after Lord Rama's brother, Lakshmana, who is believed to have crossed the Ganga at this spot using just jute ropes.

The main reason for the bridge's closure and subsequent replacement is safety. After nearly a century of use (since 1930), the bridge's structure had significantly weakened due to wear and tear. An expert panel from the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2019 found that most parts of the bridge were in a fail or collapse condition. The bridge was officially closed to the public in July 2019 after the expert panel recommended its immediate and permanent closure to prevent a major accident. The need for a more robust and modern crossing became critical.