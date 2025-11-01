Rishikesh’s iconic Lakshman Jhula to be replaced with a new glass bridge!

The Bajrang Setu is the new glass-floor suspension bridge being constructed to replace the iconic Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. The original Lakshman Jhula was closed in 2019 due to safety concerns regarding its age and structural capacity. The new Bajrang Setu is designed to be stronger, wider and features glass walkways, making it a modern and high-capacity alternative for crossing the Ganga River at that location.
While Rishikesh is excited to have a new attraction added to the city, the old Lakshman Jhula remains an iconic legacy. The Iron Suspension Bridge, which is approximately 137 meters and about 70 feet above the Ganga River, connected the villages of Tapovan (Tehri district) and Jonk (Pauri district). The current iron bridge was completed and opened to the public in 1930. It replaced an earlier jute-rope bridge from 1889 that was washed away in a 1924 flood. It is named after Lord Rama's brother, Lakshmana, who is believed to have crossed the Ganga at this spot using just jute ropes.
The main reason for the bridge's closure and subsequent replacement is safety. After nearly a century of use (since 1930), the bridge's structure had significantly weakened due to wear and tear. An expert panel from the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2019 found that most parts of the bridge were in a fail or collapse condition. The bridge was officially closed to the public in July 2019 after the expert panel recommended its immediate and permanent closure to prevent a major accident. The need for a more robust and modern crossing became critical.
A new chapter
The Bajrang Setu is being constructed as the direct, safer and more modern replacement for the Lakshman Jhula at the same location. The modern cable suspension bridge with glass walkways is approximately 132 meters long and 8 meters wide (significantly wider than Lakshman Jhula). The project began in 2022 and is slated for completion by December 2025.
Unlike the previous bridge, this one has three lanes in total: Central Deck for two-wheelers and light vehicles, Glass Walkways (1.5m on each side) for pedestrians to get a thrilling, transparent view of the Ganga below. The entrance towers are inspired by the sacred architecture of the Kedarnath Temple, blending modern design with spiritual heritage. It is designed with earthquake-resistant technology and high-quality modern materials to ensure stability for a long operational lifespan. It is anticipated to be handed over to the local administration and open to the public in early 2026.