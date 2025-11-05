Bulgaria streamlines long-term visa process for Indians

Previously, applicants often had to travel to the Embassy in New Delhi. Long-term visa (D visa) applications can now be submitted at new, dedicated Bulgaria Visa Application Centres (VACs) across India, managed by VFS Global. The streamlining of the long-term visa process for Bulgaria (the D visa) is a major development that significantly enhances accessibility.
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai become an addition to the New Delhi centre, which started submissions from November 1, 2025, with the other cities following by mid-November 2025. VFS Global, which already handles Bulgaria's short-term (C) visas, now handles the administrative services for all visa categories, including the long-term D visa. This provides a single, familiar service provider.
This expansion means applicants no longer have to travel long distances for initial paperwork submission and biometric enrolment, making the entire process more convenient and potentially reducing overall waiting times. The Type D visa is essential for any Indian national planning an extended stay in Bulgaria, for more than 90 days (up to 180 days within a six-month period).
Where to visit in Bulgaria
For those planning to obtain this visa and experience the country at their own pace, here are a few suggestions to consider. Bulgaria is perfectly suited for slow travel due to its affordability, rich cultural heritage and manageable size. To truly experience every little town and rich experience over a longer stay, the key is to base yourself in a few smaller regional hubs and explore the surrounding area deeply.
Central Bulgaria offers a deep dive into the Bulgarian National Revival period (18th-19th centuries) and mountain village life. Veliko Tarnovo, Tryavna, Koprivshtitsa and Bozhentsi, make for wonderful stops. Southern Bulgaria is anchored by Europe's oldest continuously inhabited city, offering layers of history and proximity to mineral springs and mountains. Plovdiv, Melnik, Sandanski and Stara Zagora are explore-worthy. Latly Western & Coastal Bulgaria offer the most stunning natural landscapes with its ancient Black Sea heritage. Bookmark Bansko, Sozopol, Nessebar and Belogradchik
