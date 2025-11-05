Bulgaria streamlines long-term visa process for Indians

Where to visit in Bulgaria

For those planning to obtain this visa and experience the country at their own pace, here are a few suggestions to consider. Bulgaria is perfectly suited for slow travel due to its affordability, rich cultural heritage and manageable size. To truly experience every little town and rich experience over a longer stay, the key is to base yourself in a few smaller regional hubs and explore the surrounding area deeply.

Central Bulgaria offers a deep dive into the Bulgarian National Revival period (18th-19th centuries) and mountain village life. Veliko Tarnovo, Tryavna, Koprivshtitsa and Bozhentsi, make for wonderful stops. Southern Bulgaria is anchored by Europe's oldest continuously inhabited city, offering layers of history and proximity to mineral springs and mountains. Plovdiv, Melnik, Sandanski and Stara Zagora are explore-worthy. Latly Western & Coastal Bulgaria offer the most stunning natural landscapes with its ancient Black Sea heritage. Bookmark Bansko, Sozopol, Nessebar and Belogradchik