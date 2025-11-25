Is your holiday turning into a hot mess? You might have travel dysmorphia

So, how can you tell if you are quietly suffering from travel dysmorphia? Look out for these signs:

You feel anxious or embarrassed when the conversation turns to exotic trips.

You find yourself arranging a holiday based entirely on how ‘Instagrammable’ the location is, rather than what you actually want to see or do.

You feel really dissatisfied or critical of yourself even after a great trip because it didn’t look like the flawless content you saw online.

You measure your self-worth by how often you post travel photos or how many countries you’ve visited.

The antidote is simple: prioritise intention over impulse. Before booking that flight, ask yourself if you’re travelling to rest, learn, or post. Reclaim your curiosity by rediscovering the unfamiliar in the familiar—be a tourist in your own city. When you detach joy from validation, the world suddenly feels a lot less like a competition and more like a place to simply live.