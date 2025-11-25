Is your holiday turning into a hot mess? You might have travel dysmorphia

For years, travel has been sold as the ultimate marker of a successful life. But via the relentless stream of perfectly filtered sunsets and meticulously styled hotel breakfasts on Instagram, a new kind of anxiety is sweeping the globe. Dubbed ‘travel dysmorphia’, this isn’t a formal medical condition but a widely recognised emotional state where people feel inadequate or ‘less travelled’ when they compare their own life to the curated digital highlight reels of others. It’s the creeping sense that your life is incomplete unless you are in constant motion, chasing the next big aesthetic shot.
This feeling is a direct byproduct of the social media comparison trap. Research shows that a remarkable number of people are really quite unhappy with how little of the world they’ve seen; many admit they feel ashamed by how few stamps they have in their passport. The constant visibility of friends, family and influencers jetting off fuels a potent sense of FOMO-Fear of Missing Out-creating immense pressure to ‘keep up’. When the aspiration is higher than the reality, travel itself becomes less about rejuvenation and more about performance for validation.
You feel anxious or embarrassed when the conversation turns to exotic trips.
You find yourself arranging a holiday based entirely on how ‘Instagrammable’ the location is, rather than what you actually want to see or do.
You feel really dissatisfied or critical of yourself even after a great trip because it didn’t look like the flawless content you saw online.
You measure your self-worth by how often you post travel photos or how many countries you’ve visited.
The antidote is simple: prioritise intention over impulse. Before booking that flight, ask yourself if you’re travelling to rest, learn, or post. Reclaim your curiosity by rediscovering the unfamiliar in the familiar—be a tourist in your own city. When you detach joy from validation, the world suddenly feels a lot less like a competition and more like a place to simply live.