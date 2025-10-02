4 reasons you should never post your boarding pass online

Personal data breach: The barcode on the ticket has the personal information which you really do not want to share with the scammers. The barcode gives away not only your name and seat number but also booking references, loyalty account details, and even partial payment information. With that information, scammers can do a lot more damage than you think! Travels changed or cancelled: Imagine this: you reach the airport, hand over your boarding pass, and the security officer calmly tells you your flight actually departed yesterday. Shocked, you double-check the time and date, everything looks right. But here’s the catch: a hacker has tampered with your booking. Yes, scammers can go as far as changing flight dates or even canceling tickets, sometimes just for “fun.” Social media magic: We all love these apps that keep our boring life glamorous and pretty. But here’s the thing it is so much more than that. Sharing your boarding pass on any social media can leave a digital trail if your account is public and the criminal masterminds can find out when and where you’re travelling to. The perfect opportunity to raid your house and take away those stunning diamond earrings which you might have borrowed! Airline miles and Loyalty points: Frequent travellers must be aware of these airline miles and loyalty points. These are basically the hard-earned rewards that you get for frequently booking the flights. Hackers can log into your account and steal those leaving you drained out and pay a little extra for the next flight.

So, while sharing your travel adventures online is fun, it can sometimes invite bigger troubles than you expect. If you really want to post, just blur or scramble your PNR and barcodes, and you’re good to go!