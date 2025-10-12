How the Ladakh Marathon became the world’s ultimate endurance test

Marathons are everywhere these days, from bustling metropolises, to sunny beaches, and even in Antarctica. But the Ladakh Marathon was born in the aftermath of tragedy: the devastating flash floods of 2010, which killed hundreds and scarred Ladakh’s fragile landscape. Chewang wanted to create something that celebrated Ladakh’s resilience. The first edition was held in 2012 and twelve years later, the race has grown into one of India’s largest and most prestigious, certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distances (AIMS). But prestige is not what fuels the obsession. It’s the brutality. The Silk Route Ultra begins in the Nubra Valley, crosses the bone-chilling Khardung La Pass at 17,618 feet, and descends into Leh Market.

The Khardung La Challenge, its “shorter” sibling, is still a monstrous 72 km ordeal. Local joke: if you survive the altitude, the sun-burn will finish you off. In Ladakh, there’s a saying: if you sit half in the shade and half in the sun, you can get frostbite and sunburn at the same time. September is when the marathon takes place, just as Ladakh’s tourist season is winding down. The Leh market isn’t buzzing the way it does in July or August; the motorbikes are fewer, the cafes less crowded. You would see the first signs of winter creep in with sharper winds and longer shadows. Days are still sunny and can touch the low 20s, but the sun is harsh, and the air is dry. At night the temperature drops quickly, often below freezing. This is the climate runners must adapt to: heat and cold in the same day, thin oxygen at all hours. It’s against this backdrop that runners must not only race but first acclimatise.

Many arrive weeks, sometimes months, before the event, so that their lungs can attempt to adjust to the high-altitude contract. Three days in, the headaches may ease. Three weeks in, some can run without collapsing. Acclimatisation is half the race, if you skip it, you’re finished before you start.