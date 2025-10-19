Travelling across India? This new homegrown app is an alternative to Google Maps

The app provides three-dimensional previews of complex intersections, flyovers, underpasses and roundabouts to help drivers navigate them clearly. It offers highly accurate, house-level addressing and navigation, even in semi-urban and rural areas.

The app is a unique, simplified six-character digital address code that makes sharing and finding complex addresses much easier. It gives alerts for speed limits, accident blackspots, sharp curves, speed breakers, potholes and traffic camera locations and provides a real-time countdown to traffic signal changes (currently operational in select cities like Bengaluru).

Mappls App allows users to estimate fuel and toll expenses in advance, with integration for the NHAI FASTag Annual Pass. It offers immersive 360-degree panoramic street views of major Indian roads and landmarks. It provides guidance for navigating inside multi-story complexes, malls and offices.