This influencer has the best hack to store poofy lehengas in suitcases

Let's get into the nitty-gritties of it. Start by folding your outfit carefully. Lay your lehenga or outfit flat and fold it gently along the seams. Avoid tight creases. Place soft tissue between layers to prevent embellishments from rubbing against each other. Place your outfit in the vacuum bag, zip it shut and ensure the seal is tight. Remove any excess air.

No matter the extent of your storage comfort, remember to pack smart. You still have accessories to pack. The good thing is, vacuum bags saves a ton of space and protects your fits from accidental spills and dust. So the next destination wedding you go to, wouldn't be the nightmare you might imagine it to be.

To avoid mishaps, compress your heavily embroidered outfits as little as possible, as it might crease delicate zari or beadwork. Unpack immediately upon arrival and hang your outfit to restore its shape. If you don’t have a vacuum, you can use travel-friendly hand pumps, which also work fairly well.