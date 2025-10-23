This overnight cruise offers a close look at India’s only active volcano!

Part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Barren Island is situated about 138 kilometres northeast of the capital, Port Blair. The island is the emergent summit of a stratovolcano rising from the seafloor. It lies on the active volcanic arc that stretches from Sumatra to Myanmar, created by the subduction of the Indian Plate beneath the Burma Plate at the location.

As its name suggests, the island is uninhabited by humans. The voyage is approximately 19 hours in total (over night departure and same-day afternoon return). Tourists will get a chance to see the spectacular views of the volcano, lava slopes and a spectacular sunrise from the vessel. Although, disembarkation or landing on Barren Island is strictly not permitted due to safety and its status as an eco-sensitive zone, tourists will be offered an opportunity for snorkeling or scuba diving in the vicinity.