This overnight cruise offers a close look at India’s only active volcano!

The Andaman and Nicobar administration is launching a round-voyage cruise service to Barren Island, which is home to India’s only active volcano. With the maiden voyage scheduled to depart on October 24, 2025, the round trip will begin from Haddo Wharf in Port Blair to the vicinity of Barren Island and back. It will operate on a fortnightly basis (every two weeks), subject to weather conditions.
Part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Barren Island is situated about 138 kilometres northeast of the capital, Port Blair. The island is the emergent summit of a stratovolcano rising from the seafloor. It lies on the active volcanic arc that stretches from Sumatra to Myanmar, created by the subduction of the Indian Plate beneath the Burma Plate at the location.
As its name suggests, the island is uninhabited by humans. The voyage is approximately 19 hours in total (over night departure and same-day afternoon return). Tourists will get a chance to see the spectacular views of the volcano, lava slopes and a spectacular sunrise from the vessel. Although, disembarkation or landing on Barren Island is strictly not permitted due to safety and its status as an eco-sensitive zone, tourists will be offered an opportunity for snorkeling or scuba diving in the vicinity.
The volcano's first recorded eruption occurred in 1787. After a long period of dormancy (about 150 years), the volcano re-erupted significantly in 1991. Since 1991, the volcano has shown intermittent activity, with notable eruptions in 1994–95, 2005–07, 2017–2019 and most recently in 2022 and 2025. Eruptions are often minor and episodic, sometimes linked to seismic activity in the volatile tectonic region.
The island itself is relatively small, roughly 3 kilometers in diameter, and features a 2-kilometer-wide caldera (a large crater formed by a massive eruption) that is breached on its western side, allowing lava flows to reach the sea. This new service, run by the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS), aims to boost tourism and provide a unique experience for visitors to the Andaman Islands.
Tickets can be booked online via the DSS e-ticketing portal. The fares are per person for the round voyage. An additional ₹2,000 per person is the charge for an optional inclusive meal coupon covering bed tea/breakfast, lunch, snacks and high tea. Stay options include Coral Suite (2-berth cabin), Reef Suite (4-berth cabin), Island Breeze (6-berth cabin) and Lagoon Dormitory.
