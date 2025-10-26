5 ways to experience Singapore’s spiritual culture & way of living!

Cutting-edge infrastructure, shopping, food, adventure, nature escapes, luxury, heritage and culture — Singapore has been explored through countless lenses. Yet, as the world leans toward spiritual travel, where the pursuit shifts from landmarks to clarity, serenity and transformation, this Asian citystate earns a place on that map too. In Singapore, mindfulness feels organic.
Recognised as the world’s sixth Blue Zone (a geographic region where people tend to live longer and healthier lives than the average population), it harmoniously fuses modern dynamism with mindful living. Unlike typical sightseeing temples, here you immerse in the practice: learning meditation, sitting with stillness, experiencing communal silence and a monastic routine.
Founded in 1991 by Chi Boon (also known as Gye Mun Sunim) with inspiration from zen master Seung Sahn, this spot offers regular zen practice, meditation sessions and silent retreats in Singapore. Affiliated with the Kwan Um School of Zen/ Korean-Zen tradition, it is one of the only Korean-style koan zen monastery centres in Singapore. Sign up for three-day or longer zen retreats like a 6-week meditation course where one experiences sutra chanting, great dharani chanting, dharma talk and more. Nearest MRT station: Aljunied (East-West Line).
This large Buddhist monastery in Singapore offers a Temple Stay program that invites participants to immerse in monastic rhythms: morning and evening chanting, sitting & walking meditation, vegetarian meals and simple communal chores. You’re not just observing — you’re taking part in the monastery’s daily routine: silence, meditation, simplicity and work. Here one is expected to maintain minimal use of electronic devices, observe silence and follow temple protocols. The stay is available in two formats: one is a guided retreat boasting structured sessions and the other focuses on self-practice for more experienced visitors. Nearest MRT station: Bright Hill MRT Station (Thomson–East Coast Line)
This residential meditation course in Singapore offers a designed 10-day course for intensive practice of traditional insight meditation (vipassana). The retreat will follow a multiday immersion experience with a silent, structured schedule of sitting and walking meditation with minimal distractions. The program is open to both new and experienced meditators with even day-retreat options for female yogis. All attendees will need registration in advance as the slots are limited. Accommodation provided will be in basic dormitory style rooms. Nearest MRT station: Novena MRT (North-South Line)
A one-day immersive session on Sentosa Island off Singapore mainland where participants work with the five elements (Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether) through breathwork, meditation and sound resonance. Rather than touring this tourist island for its usual beach and adventurous attractions, this retreat is about entering a space of deep stillness, embodied presence and transformation. The focus is on clearing mental clutter and awakening senses. This is a great option if you have limited time (just a day) but want something intentional. The Arise experience is proven to calm the nervous system, reduce stress and anxiety. Breathwork, meditation and sound resonance promotes deep relaxation and induces theta brainwaves, to promote neuroplasticity and optimise brain function. The package must be booked in advance. Take the daily Sentosa Express or cable car services.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels