Top destinations to experience Kannada culture this Rajyotsava!

Run to the hills

In the lush Malnad heartland of Shivamogga, Karnataka finds its poetic voice. This is Kuvempu country, where forests hum with rain and the air feels steeped in verse. Visitors can wander through Kavi Mane, the poet laureate’s ancestral home in Kuppalli, to understand how nature and Kannada are inseparable. Local delicacies like akki rotti and pathrode embody the region’s earthy simplicity. The Sakrebailu Elephant Camp along the banks of the Tunga River, along with the Sharavathi Valley and Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuaries, reflect the state’s deep bond with its forests.

Then there’s Coorg (Kodagu), draped in mist and pride. This Land of Kodavas, an indigenous warrior community of the Western Ghats, embodies Karnataka’s spirit of valour and harmony. Proud of their distinct traditions, language and martial heritage, they’ve long been guardians of the state’s coffee country. A serene sight set against a backdrop of silver oaks and pepper vines.