Our visit to this unique boutique hotel in Maradu, Kochi, felt like the perfect post-festive escapade

Onam’s taken you back home. You’re looking at a day full of pomp, food and family reunions. Overwhelmed? What better way to enjoy your long weekend off, after the overwhelming celebrations, than taking a detour for a short getaway to relish some luxurious pause and indulgences?
Recently, our quick weekend getaway to Kochi introduced us to The Artiste Kochi, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, which we thought could be a perfect post-Onam escape spot. Situated within the Prestige Forum Mall on the outskirts of the city, this property was a blend of contemporary artistic charm alongside the serene magic of the Kerala backwaters.
During our check-in, we noticed the elegant lobby space replete with original artwork. Murals and artistic wallpapers were motifs present across the various spots of this boutique property. Walls were adorned with abstract paintings that blended beautifully. Shapes and colours took the spotlight in the property’s décor. From the multicoloured tinted glasses that arched over the swimming pool to the Malayalam cinema-inspired artworks at Chef Pillai’s Meen restaurant, the hotel truly had a personality of its own.
Our room, the Artistic Backwaters, was a breeze! The entire space illuminated with natural light, the room crowned over the Thevara Canal, providing a tranquil view. Ahead of lunch, with one foot on top of the other, we enjoyed a book on the balcony, relishing a much-needed solitary time. Accentuated shapes and colours united creatively, illuminated by precisely angled light. The interior silently mimicked a confident stroke that would come from a paintbrush. Ensuring clarity, artistic integrity and elegance, even the workstation in the room was cleverly designed.
We then headed to the Artiste — The Restaurant for our lunch meal. The property, despite its unorthodox civil engineering and integration within the mall, has cleverly assigned a red spiral staircase that leads to the restaurant exclusively to its guests. While anyone from the mall can enter the restaurant, the staircase seemed to have become a watermark artwork for the property among the myriad of artistic structures and spaces you could find at the hotel.
Artiste was an elegant space with authentic offerings from the Kerala culinary spreads and beyond. Our visit was all about experiencing the vastness that their spread had to offer. We started with a delectable offering of the Chicken Tikka small plate. Charred and smoky, tangy and piquant, the dish offered a brilliant start. The Beef Ularthu — a dry roast of one of the most favourite meats of the state, each bite packed a flavourful punch. Earthy, pungent and with a peppery kick, the occasional coconut pieces, along with the warming flavours of curry leaves blended with the coconut oil, left us wanting more! The Kochi Vazhapoo Cutlet was a vegetarian delight, thanks to its starchy yet crispy texture along with the warm spices and a mild bitterness from the banana flower. After the Chicken Thai Curry and one of the creamiest Penne Alfredos in our recent memories, we were convinced there’s a wide variety to the culinary art made within the kitchen. However, with one of its biggest festivals already underway, you can also choose to revisit the splendour and flavours of a curated Onam sadhya menu that is on offer till September 7 at the properties restaurants.
Another meal at the blockbuster spot of Chef Pillai’s Meen was the climax of our stay. Part of the hotel premises, but situated across on the other side of the mall premises, we witnessed the Keralite love for seafood firsthand. Neymeen Nirvana, made using seer fish, was the crown jewel of our experience here. The luscious and creamy coconut milk was only the first element of what we loved about this dish. The smoky flavour underneath this thick creamy layer, a result of shallow-frying the fish, only left us wanting more. Paired with the Nool Porotta, this dish alone made the impromptu trip worth it. To end on a sweet note, we were served the Palada Creme Brûlée. If you aren’t salivating already, wait till you try this sinful sweet course. As the final dish, this dessert felt like the sweetest ribbon tied on top of an unexpected gift. A fusion dish, it offered the toffee and caramelised textures of the French classic along with the sinful, slightly chewy rice flakes.
Any time we spent not giving in to our culinary indulgences, we spent taking some quick gym and swimming sessions. We allowed ourselves further relaxation at Nabhas Wellness spa in the property. We finally ended our day and this quick getaway with an elegant evening spent at Splash, the in-house bar.
Experiences and nearest spots to visit: Kerala Folklore Museum, Ferry ride at Thevara or Nettoor Ferry points, Day trip to Alleppey and more.
`7,790 onwards. At Maradu, Kochi.