Our visit to this unique boutique hotel in Maradu, Kochi, felt like the perfect post-festive escapade

We then headed to the Artiste — The Restaurant for our lunch meal. The property, despite its unorthodox civil engineering and integration within the mall, has cleverly assigned a red spiral staircase that leads to the restaurant exclusively to its guests. While anyone from the mall can enter the restaurant, the staircase seemed to have become a watermark artwork for the property among the myriad of artistic structures and spaces you could find at the hotel.

Artiste was an elegant space with authentic offerings from the Kerala culinary spreads and beyond. Our visit was all about experiencing the vastness that their spread had to offer. We started with a delectable offering of the Chicken Tikka small plate. Charred and smoky, tangy and piquant, the dish offered a brilliant start. The Beef Ularthu — a dry roast of one of the most favourite meats of the state, each bite packed a flavourful punch. Earthy, pungent and with a peppery kick, the occasional coconut pieces, along with the warming flavours of curry leaves blended with the coconut oil, left us wanting more! The Kochi Vazhapoo Cutlet was a vegetarian delight, thanks to its starchy yet crispy texture along with the warm spices and a mild bitterness from the banana flower. After the Chicken Thai Curry and one of the creamiest Penne Alfredos in our recent memories, we were convinced there’s a wide variety to the culinary art made within the kitchen. However, with one of its biggest festivals already underway, you can also choose to revisit the splendour and flavours of a curated Onam sadhya menu that is on offer till September 7 at the properties restaurants.