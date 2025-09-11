World Tourism Day 2025: How the host city, Melaka, Malaysia, aligns with the theme

For 2025, the theme — Tourism and Sustainable Transformation — casts the spotlight on the industry’s ability to drive meaningful change. It underlines tourism’s potential to foster sustainable practices, nurture equitable growth and uphold environmental responsibility. This year’s official celebrations will unfold in Melaka, Malaysia. Now, rather than simply compiling destinations that echo the theme, we thought: why not immerse ourselves in the very city chosen as the stage for this year’s commemorations?

Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a living tapestry of history and culture. Once a flourishing trading port, the city still carries the imprint of its colonial past and multicultural heritage. As the host of World Tourism Day 2025, Melaka is reimagining its tourism model in sync with the ideals of sustainability and transformation. So, if you are curious to experience the city where history, culture and innovation converge, here is your guide to the unmissable sights of this heritage hub.