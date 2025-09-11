World Tourism Day 2025: How the host city, Melaka, Malaysia, aligns with the theme

World Tourism Day, marked each year on September 27, is more than just a date on the calendar. It is a global reminder of the immense social, cultural, political and economic impact of tourism. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) inaugurated the occasion to honour the adoption of its statutes on September 27 1970 — a moment widely regarded as a turning point in international tourism.
For 2025, the theme — Tourism and Sustainable Transformation — casts the spotlight on the industry’s ability to drive meaningful change. It underlines tourism’s potential to foster sustainable practices, nurture equitable growth and uphold environmental responsibility. This year’s official celebrations will unfold in Melaka, Malaysia. Now, rather than simply compiling destinations that echo the theme, we thought: why not immerse ourselves in the very city chosen as the stage for this year’s commemorations?
Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a living tapestry of history and culture. Once a flourishing trading port, the city still carries the imprint of its colonial past and multicultural heritage. As the host of World Tourism Day 2025, Melaka is reimagining its tourism model in sync with the ideals of sustainability and transformation. So, if you are curious to experience the city where history, culture and innovation converge, here is your guide to the unmissable sights of this heritage hub.
We begin with the Melaka River, which has been a focal point of a major revitalisation project that transformed a previously polluted waterway into a clean, well-lit tourist attraction. A must-do here is a scenic river cruise, which passes by historic sites, colourful street art and traditional villages like Kampung Morten, offering a new perspective on the city.
Jonker Street forms the heart of Melaka’s Chinatown. This vibrant street is famous for its antique shops, cafés and a bustling night market on weekends. It is a prime example of cultural preservation and local economic benefit, as it showcases local crafts and food, directly supporting small businesses and artisans.
The city is a living museum of colonial architecture. Key sights such as The Stadthuys is one of the oldest Dutch buildings in Southeast Asia, with its distinctive red façade. A Famosa (Porta de Santiago) is the remnants of a 16th-century Portuguese fortress and St Paul’s Hill is a historic site with the ruins of a church offering panoramic views of the city and the Strait of Malacca.
Melaka’s unique fusion of Malay, Chinese and Indian cultures is evident in its temples and museums. Stop by Cheng Hoon Teng Temple, the oldest functioning Chinese temple in Malaysia and also Baba Nyonya Heritage Museum, which is a beautifully preserved townhouse showcasing the unique Peranakan culture.
For those interested in nature, the Melaka Butterfly and Reptile Sanctuary, spread across an 11-acre nature facility in Ayer Keroh, is known for its extensive collection of butterflies and reptiles. The sanctuary is also known as Taman Rama-Rama dan Reptilia Malacca. Another highlight is the Melaka Marine Park, which is a key part of the state’s conservation efforts, offering opportunities for snorkelling and diving with a focus on coral reef protection.
Melaka’s efforts to host World Tourism Day are a direct reflection of its commitment to this theme. The city’s strategy revolves around preserving its heritage while promoting economic and environmental sustainability. The city’s tourism model is designed to channel benefits directly to the community. By promoting cultural markets and local businesses, Melaka ensures that tourism revenue supports the livelihoods of its residents.