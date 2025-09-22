Exploring Sambalpur, Odisha: A guide to top tourist spots in the region

Situated on the banks of the Mahanadi River, the longest river in Odisha, Maa Samaleswari Temple is a must-visit both from a spiritual and heritage point of view. Intricately entwined with the history of Sambalpur, the deity known as Samaleswari lends its name to the identity of the town.

As per the officials from the temple’s trust, as well as general pre-existing notions among locals, the current premises of the temple were established during the 16th century under King Balaram Dev, a prominent ruler of the Chouhan dynasty. The temple’s premises are also now largely developed, turning it into a well-established tourism spot with a thriving market that promotes the sale of locally produced goods like the popular sambalpuri sari. Evenings also introduce an enriching light show that narrates the tale of the temple and its deep history.