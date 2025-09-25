Dubai Global Village returns for its 30th season with new attractions on October 15

With 3,500+ shopping outlets and 250+ dining options (street food, kiosks, restaurants), the village hosts a continuous lineup of entertainment, including live concerts by international artists, cultural stage shows and street performers. It's a huge international marketplace with thousands of retail outlets where you can buy authentic products, textiles, jewelry and souvenirs from around the world.

It also features a large funfair called the Carnaval zone with over 200 rides, games, arcades and other attractions for all ages. Themed sci-fi areas with attractions like Gravity Vortex, Infinity Maze and ThrillFX 5D. Expect dazzling fireworks and the popular seven New Year countdowns (for different time zones).