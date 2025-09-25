Dubai Global Village returns for its 30th season with new attractions on October 15

The Dubai Global Village is a massive, seasonal multicultural festival and theme park that operates during winter in Dubai, is officially scheduled to open for its landmark 30th season on October 15. It will run for over six months, closing on May 10, 2026. The 30th season is expected to feature over 90 international pavilions showcasing culture, cuisine, crafts and performances, along with new attractions and special anniversary events.
With 3,500+ shopping outlets and 250+ dining options (street food, kiosks, restaurants), the village hosts a continuous lineup of entertainment, including live concerts by international artists, cultural stage shows and street performers. It's a huge international marketplace with thousands of retail outlets where you can buy authentic products, textiles, jewelry and souvenirs from around the world.
It also features a large funfair called the Carnaval zone with over 200 rides, games, arcades and other attractions for all ages. Themed sci-fi areas with attractions like Gravity Vortex, Infinity Maze and ThrillFX 5D. Expect dazzling fireworks and the popular seven New Year countdowns (for different time zones).
Season 30
Organisers have promised new designed areas, new ride experiences, and potential additions like an enhanced Floating Market, an AI-based entertainment area and augmented reality adventures, a Mega Kids Adventure Zone and a new Water & Light Spectacle Garden.
The official prices will be announced in October 2025. As a reference, last season's prices were AED 25 (online weekday ticket) and AED 30 (online any day ticket). Traditionally granted to children under 3, seniors aged 65+, and People of Determination (plus one companion). Tuesdays are typically reserved for families and ladies only (except on public holidays). The limited-edition VIP Packs, offering perks like priority parking and exclusive access, were sold in September 2025.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.