Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata makes pandal-hopping easier with new Metro cards

Metro musings

You can purchase the Tourist Smart Card at the booking counters of any Kolkata Metro station. The validity period (3 or 5 days) begins from the very first time you use the card to enter a metro station. After the validity expires, the card can be recharged and used like a regular Metro Smart Card.

A refundable security deposit of INR 80 is included in the price of the card. While the card is a physical pass, the Kolkata Metro also encourages the use of its Aamar Kolkata Metro mobile app, which offers QRbased tickets and top-up facilities, further streamlining the travel process. One can visit famous pandals like Mudiali Club Durga Puja Pandal which is right next to the Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station, among many others that are accessible via the line.