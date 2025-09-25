Here are some lesser-known Indian destinations that fit the World Tourism Day 2025 theme!

Beginning with a trip to our Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the administration is reportedly pursuing a holistic development plan under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, specifically focusing on low-impact, highvalue tourism. This approach is a departure from mass tourism and aims to preserve the islands’ fragile marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Aves Island is a key destination in the new plan as it has been largely uninhabited and untouched by tourism. A project with a projected investment of nearly INR 36 crore is underway to build an eco-resort with approximately 50 rooms.

The design emphasizes minimal land disruption and conservation of the island’s pristine coral reefs. Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) is focused on creating a model for eco-friendly beach resorts and water sports activities. The goal is to manage tourism flow and enhance infrastructure with a focus on waste management and energy efficiency. Long Island & Smith Island are being developed for natureled experiences like guided nature walks, birdwatching and marine exploration, with infrastructure designed to be in harmony with the surrounding tropical forests and unique landscapes.