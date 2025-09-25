Here are some lesser-known Indian destinations that fit the World Tourism Day 2025 theme!

World Tourism Day, marked each year on September 27, has announced its theme for 2025 as Tourism and Sustainable Transformation. This casts a spotlight on the industry’s ability to drive meaningful change and we believe these Indian destinations are at the forefront of this new wave of sustainable tourism.
Beginning with a trip to our Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the administration is reportedly pursuing a holistic development plan under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, specifically focusing on low-impact, highvalue tourism. This approach is a departure from mass tourism and aims to preserve the islands’ fragile marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Aves Island is a key destination in the new plan as it has been largely uninhabited and untouched by tourism. A project with a projected investment of nearly INR 36 crore is underway to build an eco-resort with approximately 50 rooms.
The design emphasizes minimal land disruption and conservation of the island’s pristine coral reefs. Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) is focused on creating a model for eco-friendly beach resorts and water sports activities. The goal is to manage tourism flow and enhance infrastructure with a focus on waste management and energy efficiency. Long Island & Smith Island are being developed for natureled experiences like guided nature walks, birdwatching and marine exploration, with infrastructure designed to be in harmony with the surrounding tropical forests and unique landscapes.
Returning to the mainland, the Suryalanka Beach in Andhra Pradesh is reportedly being developed as part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme and represents a new focus on modern, sustainable coastal tourism. With a sanctioned cost of INR 97.52 crores, the project is comprehensive and includes Blue Flag Certification, construction of landscaped promenades, a sailing club and a backwater cruise to provide new, low-impact activities.
The project’s design will also incorporate dedicated spaces for local vendors and a strong focus on community participation to ensure the economic benefits of tourism reach local residents. The neighbouring state, Telangana’s government is making efforts to convert Ananthagiri Forest into an eco-tourism zone, with a specific focus on glamping and nature-based activities. The plan includes developing new trekking trails, birdwatching spots and nature walks while highlighting the Ananthagiri Temple.
The Chambal Region of Madhya Pradesh, once known for its ravines and bandits, is now also being rebranded as a premier wildlife and eco-tourism destination. This transformation is driven by a strong focus on conservation and community involvement. The tourism projects are directly tied to the protection of the critically endangered gharials and the Gangetic river dolphins.
Tourists can participate in guided boat safaris with trained naturalists, making the experience both educational and financially supportive of conservation efforts. The state has allocated funds to develop rural tourism and homestay infrastructure in over 125 villages in the region. Efforts are underway to showcase the rock art sites of the Chambal Valley, which are on UNESCO’s Tentative List.
Also, Bhoramdeo Corridor, with a sanctioned cost of INR 146 crore, represents a significant investment in the lesser-known but culturally rich region of Chhattisgarh. The corridor aims to integrate the historical Bhoramdeo Temple with the unique cultural heritage of the surrounding tribal communities. The project will fund the development of cultural centers and craft villages, providing an authentic showcase of local traditions and more.
