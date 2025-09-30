South Africa may soon implement a new Electronic Travel Authorisation to streamline visa applications

AI upgrade!

The ETA is intended to replace or integrate with the existing e-Visa system for short-term visits (up to 90 days for tourism/business) to offer faster, more efficient processing using AI and automation. The Minister of Home Affairs has confirmed that travellers from countries who currently enjoy visa-free entry (like the US, UK, and most of the EU) will continue to do so and will not need to apply for the ETA at this time. However, the system is designed to eventually accommodate them if they choose to use it for expedited entry.

Foreign nationals with South African residence rights or work permits will generally not need an ETA. The exact date for the final phase—when it will expand to all visa-required countries and all ports of entry (land, sea, and air)—has not been confirmed, but it is anticipated for 2026 once the system proves stable.