South Africa may soon implement a new Electronic Travel Authorisation to streamline visa applications

South Africa is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system as part of a digital transformation strategy to streamline entry for certain travellers. The ETA system is being rolled out in phases, with the initial phase beginning in mid-October 2025. The system is AI-powered and integrated with a new facial recognition-based border management platform (EMCS 2.0) for automated biometric checks upon arrival.
The first phase is targeting delegates attending the G20 Summit from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico who currently require a visa. It will be limited to arrivals at OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport. The requirement is expected to be extended to all business and tourist travelers from those four countries in late November 2025 and will later expand to all visa-required nationals and additional ports of entry.
Travellers will need to apply and receive the ETA online before travelling, it will not be available upon arrival. Applicants will upload documents, submit biometrics (a live photo) and fill out a form. Approvals are promised to be near real-time, with outcomes delivered within 24 hours.
The ETA is intended to replace or integrate with the existing e-Visa system for short-term visits (up to 90 days for tourism/business) to offer faster, more efficient processing using AI and automation. The Minister of Home Affairs has confirmed that travellers from countries who currently enjoy visa-free entry (like the US, UK, and most of the EU) will continue to do so and will not need to apply for the ETA at this time. However, the system is designed to eventually accommodate them if they choose to use it for expedited entry.
Foreign nationals with South African residence rights or work permits will generally not need an ETA. The exact date for the final phase—when it will expand to all visa-required countries and all ports of entry (land, sea, and air)—has not been confirmed, but it is anticipated for 2026 once the system proves stable.
