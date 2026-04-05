Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival

The Central Mopin celebration here is massive, featuring large-scale community dances and rituals. Basar offers a more intimate and scenic alternative, known for its deep-rooted traditions and beautiful landscapes. If you can’t make it to the Siang districts; Itanagar, the capital, also hosts a number of vibrant community celebrations. People at the fest will smear iti (white rice flour paste) on each other’s faces.

It symbolises purity, peace and social harmony. You’ll see groups of women dressed in elegant white traditional attire and heavy bead jewellery performing the iconic, graceful folk popir dance. A core ritual where a Mithun (a rare bovine found in the Northeast) is sacrificed to appease the goddess. Be prepared to be offered apong (local rice beer) in bamboo mugs and savour traditional dishes like smoked pork with bamboo shoots.