Travel

Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival

Travellers attending the festival not only experience the cultural richness but also help the local community in preserving and showcasing their unique identity
Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival
For the best experience as a traveller, head to Aalo as this is the cultural hub for the Galo tribe.
Updated on
2 min read

Longing for an authentic cultural immersion? Mopin Festival is the most celebrated agricultural festival of the Galo tribe, to seek the blessings of Goddess Mopin Ane for a bountiful harvest and to ward off evil spirits. The main festivities begin on April 5, across the Galo-inhabited regions. For the best experience as a traveller, head to Aalo as this is the cultural hub for the Galo tribe.

Celebrated across Galo-inhabited regions, the festival seeks the blessings of Goddess Mopin Ane

Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival
Mopin festival is the most celebrated agricultural festival of the Galo tribe

The Central Mopin celebration here is massive, featuring large-scale community dances and rituals. Basar offers a more intimate and scenic alternative, known for its deep-rooted traditions and beautiful landscapes. If you can’t make it to the Siang districts; Itanagar, the capital, also hosts a number of vibrant community celebrations. People at the fest will smear iti (white rice flour paste) on each other’s faces.

It symbolises purity, peace and social harmony. You’ll see groups of women dressed in elegant white traditional attire and heavy bead jewellery performing the iconic, graceful folk popir dance. A core ritual where a Mithun (a rare bovine found in the Northeast) is sacrificed to appease the goddess. Be prepared to be offered apong (local rice beer) in bamboo mugs and savour traditional dishes like smoked pork with bamboo shoots.

Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival
People at the fest will smear iti (white rice flour paste) on each other’s faces.

As an Indian citizen, you need an Inner Line Permit. Foreigners require a Protected Area Permit, which can be applied for online or at the Arunachal Bhawan in major cities. Accommodations in Aalo and Basar are limited and fill up fast during festival week. Look for homestays for a more personal experience. While the atmosphere is joyful, the sacrifices and prayers are sacred. Always ask for permission before taking close-up photos of individuals or specific rituals. April can bring pre-monsoon showers. Pack a light raincoat and sturdy walking shoes for the hilly terrain.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Related Stories

No stories found.