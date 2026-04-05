Spend your summer discovering the unexploited coastal gems, Daman and Diu

Diu is an island where you can rent a scooter and explore empty coastal roads lined with hoka trees (a rare branching palm native to Africa, brought by the Portuguese). This happens to be the only place in India where you will find the hoka palm. Daman offers a laid-back weekend escape with a slower pace of life that is increasingly hard to find in India’s major coastal spots. Unlike many places where history is confined to a museum, here it is built into the landscape.

Diu Fort is one of the most impressive maritime forts in Asia. It is surrounded by the sea on three sides and still houses massive iron cannons and a lighthouse. Naida Caves, located just outside Diu Fort, is a labyrinth of interconnected caves formed by the Portuguese hacking out rocks for construction. The way sunlight filters through its jagged openings makes it a photographer’s dream. Moti Daman & Nani Daman are twin forts that face each other across the Daman Ganga River. Inside Moti Daman, the Church of Bom Jesus features stunning gold-carved altars that rival any church in Europe.