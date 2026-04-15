Japan Rail Pass gets costlier: Here's how this affects Indian travellers

Japan has long been an aesthetic dream destination for Indian travellers. However, it doesn’t come cheap, and with the recent update in the set of rules, rail pass fares are set to rise even further. Starting this October, the hike will apply to passes used by foreign visitors, with prices expected to increase by around 5–6%.

Japan travel update: Rail Pass fares to increase for foreign tourists

Travelling through local transports is always the best option when it comes to exploring a place and Japan is no different. The country boasts its railways and it surely stands as a vantage point for the travellers with its steeper price and comfortable rides. But the rules have changed a bit where the fares for the rail pass are set to increase from the month of October.

The Japan Rail Pass is available only to foreign visitors and is sold through designated overseas agents and the official website. For a seven day pass, the initial rate was 50,000 yen which now will be sold at 53,000 yen (about INR 29,000 – INR 30,000). The 21-day pass will rise from 100,000 yen to 105,000 yen (around INR 57,000 – INR 60,000). And the Green class fare will see a hike from 70,000 yen to 74,000 yen (INR 40,000 – INR 42,000).