Exploring Ramgarh, a literary haven near Nainital, with a Nobel Prize connection

Nazim, our driver, halted at Chhoti Haldwani for chai-pakoda near Jim Corbett Museum, former home of the legendary conservationist after whom India’s premier tiger reserve is named. “We were originally banjara ghodawalas (nomadic horsemen). My grandfather Haji Maula Baksh served the British, transporting rations and goods uphill on horseback. The advent of motorised transport made us switch from horses to taxis, though a few continue to offer joy rides on horses at tourist spots.”

We stopped briefly at Khurpatal Lake, which changes colour with the movement of the sun — from emerald green, blue to silver. Pointing out to Bhowali Sanatorium, he mentioned how prisoners used influence or ploy to move to a jail in the hills in summer and shift to lower altitudes in winter! Soon, we trundled down a sharp slope to a stunning boutique resort, Amaraya, set amidst kiwi and apple orchards. It offered unhindered views of the majestic Himalayas — Nanda Ghunti (6309 m), Trishul (7120 m), Mrigthuni (6855 m), Nanda Devi (7817 m) and Nanda Kot (6861 m). The following morning, we set off on the 3.5 km trail to Tagore Top.