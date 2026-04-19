Thailand may soon charge an entry fee of INR 866 for tourists arriving via air

However, plans to charge a 150 Baht fee for those entering via land or sea have been shelved for the time being to avoid burdening cross-border commuters and short-term visitors. The government has outlined three primary objectives for the entry charge.

A portion of the fee will be used to provide automatic medical and accident insurance for tourists during their stay. Revenue will be funnelled into maintaining and upgrading tourism sites and public amenities. The policy is part of a broader shift toward high-value tourism, moving away from mass-market volume to focus on quality and safety