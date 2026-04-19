Thailand may soon charge an entry fee of INR 866 for tourists arriving via air

Following the February 2026 elections, the new Anutin 2 government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has moved to fast-track the long-debated tourism entry fee. The proposal was tabled for discussion at the government's first Cabinet meetings in late March and early April 2026. A fee of 300 Baht, which is approximately ₹866 will become applicable to air arrivals.
However, plans to charge a 150 Baht fee for those entering via land or sea have been shelved for the time being to avoid burdening cross-border commuters and short-term visitors. The government has outlined three primary objectives for the entry charge.
A portion of the fee will be used to provide automatic medical and accident insurance for tourists during their stay. Revenue will be funnelled into maintaining and upgrading tourism sites and public amenities. The policy is part of a broader shift toward high-value tourism, moving away from mass-market volume to focus on quality and safety
The idea was first floated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports as a way to create a tourism fund following the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prayut Chan-o-cha Cabinet officially approved the fee (300 Baht for air, 150 Baht for land/sea). However, implementation was repeatedly delayed due to industry pushback and the 2023 elections.
Officials feared that adding a tax right as tourism was recovering from the pandemic would send the wrong message to international travellers. Airlines were also resistant to the idea of collecting the fee on behalf of the government, citing the complexity of integrating it into global booking systems.
Under the Anutin 2 administration, Thailand is undergoing a significant structural shift in how it manages tourism. There is a proposal to merge the Ministry of Tourism and Sports with the Ministry of Culture. The goal is to use cultural diplomacy to promote Thailand as a year-round destination.
Along with the new fee, the government has ordered a review of visa-free entry policies (including the 60-day waiver for Indian citizens) to tighten security and screening standards.