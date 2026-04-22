Love seaside camping? Head to Mousuni Island in West Bengal

Once you are done with the stroll, it time to engage in some serious activities. Spot exotic birds along the beach and the canopies. Lend a hand to the locals and catch some crabs and fishes. They are usually kind enough to let you keep a part of your catch which you can savour later in the day. Strike a deal with the boatmen and go on a quick boat ride. Lastly, always keep your phones or camera by your side to capture the best sights of the day.

There are several eco-resorts and home-stays around the area that can be reserved ahead of your journey; but pro-tip, go camping on the beach. Reserve your spot on an eco-camping ground, live sustainably like the locals, enjoy an evening bonfire by the beach and experience simple living without the stress of meeting deadlines.

Are you ready to pack your bags and head over to discover an offbeat place in Bengal this summer?