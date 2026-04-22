Love seaside camping? Head to Mousuni Island in West Bengal

A devastating Tsunami had almost wiped off this now emerging tourist location in southern Bengal, and it is called Mousuni Island. If you prefer to spend your summers beside the beach, but want to give the regulars like Digha, Mandarmani, and Tajpur, a skip, then Mousuni Island is your perfect choice. Ideally this place is slightly off route and it is best to travel via local transportation like the train, toto and the boats. And once you reach your destination, see the mesmerising sunset from the windows of your room or the blinds of your camping tents. If this is your first time hearing about Mousuni Island, then here’s all you need to know about visiting it.
Located on the opposite side of Bakkhali, another favourite tourist destination in Bengal, Mousuni Island can be best reached via train and local in-land or water transportation. After a three hour train journey from Sealdah, Kolkata get down at Namkhana and take a shared toto to Mousuni Island which will take you to your destination in 25-30 minutes. If you want to live life like the locals then get down at Namkhana, take a toto to the Hatania Doania river and take shared boats to reach your destination.
The moment you enter the space you would realise that this fisherman’s wharf sure knows how to co-exist with nature. A quick stroll along the nearly empty beach is a must. If you visit it in the mornings you would notice fisherman setting out for the day and around sunset you might spot a few coming back home. Apart from staring at the orange and blue hues reflecting on the sand and water, there are small local shanties where you can rest your limbs and devour local fish fries made of fresh catches.
Once you are done with the stroll, it time to engage in some serious activities. Spot exotic birds along the beach and the canopies. Lend a hand to the locals and catch some crabs and fishes. They are usually kind enough to let you keep a part of your catch which you can savour later in the day. Strike a deal with the boatmen and go on a quick boat ride. Lastly, always keep your phones or camera by your side to capture the best sights of the day.
There are several eco-resorts and home-stays around the area that can be reserved ahead of your journey; but pro-tip, go camping on the beach. Reserve your spot on an eco-camping ground, live sustainably like the locals, enjoy an evening bonfire by the beach and experience simple living without the stress of meeting deadlines.
Are you ready to pack your bags and head over to discover an offbeat place in Bengal this summer?