5 pre-independence era hotels in India where architecture tells the story of bygone days

There’s something truly incredible about turning back the clock and witnessing some of the greatest creations in human history. And when it comes to architecture, every wall feels like it holds secret stories quietly buried in the sands of time, waiting to be rediscovered. Let’s take a trip around India’s pre-independence era hotels that unfolds a new story with each passing day.
Rajasthan is renowned for its forts and palaces that takes us back in time. This mahal in Deogarh is something similar which now offers luxury retreats inside the century old architecture. This 17th-century palace, perched on the Aravalli hills brings along a blend of Rajput, Mughal, and colonial influence.
Home to the Namgyal Dynasty for centuries, this hotel brings out the cultural spirit of Ladakh in its truest sense. This 200-year-old property has been a historical and architectural landmark for generations of people and now its open for tourists. The vintage interiors and murals adorning the walls scream old world charm and the painted pillars and frescoes, describe the history the property has been through. The property overlooks the Singey Sangpo valley, sitting as royally on top of a hill as its history.
The story of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace began in 1903, when it first opened its doors overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Though it has seen some of the major renovations after the terror incident, it still stands tall with its architectural beauty. Blending Moorish, Oriental, and Florentine influences, this is a masterpiece wrapped in heritage. The iconic dome structure brings out a royal aura to life in the bustling city of modern Mumbai.
Nestled on the slopes of Shamla Hills, this hotel is one of the best one in the country that blends modern amenities with old-world architecture. Built in 1890 in honour of Sultan Jehan Begum, this hotel now boasts two-storeyed, white-walled architecture that is a blend of British Colonial, Italian Renaissance and Classical Greek influence. In the midst of the bustling modern life, the walls of the palace turns back the clock in time.
This 14th century fort turned luxury hotel, is a perfect blend of culture, heritage and ayurvedic traditions. The walls hold stories of people that fought bravely, walked authoritatively and lively proudly. After a decade long restoration, today, it stands at the very heart of Ranthambore, where history and wilderness exist side by side, and the rhythms of the forest continue uninterrupted all around it. It is home to a sprawling 30,000 sq ft Six Senses spa, where Ayurveda takes center stage.