5 pre-independence era hotels in India where architecture tells the story of bygone days

Home to the Namgyal Dynasty for centuries, this hotel brings out the cultural spirit of Ladakh in its truest sense. This 200-year-old property has been a historical and architectural landmark for generations of people and now its open for tourists. The vintage interiors and murals adorning the walls scream old world charm and the painted pillars and frescoes, describe the history the property has been through. The property overlooks the Singey Sangpo valley, sitting as royally on top of a hill as its history.