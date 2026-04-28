Now save time, shop online duty-free for inward outward international travels

International trips often come with an unofficial gift duty in India. The mission to bring something back for every relative, cousin, and that one aunt who remembers everything. But the pre-flight rush, crowded stores, and limited time often makes this experience a stressful one. In order to make things easier, Adani Airport Holdings Limited has partnered with MakeMyTrip to start a digital shopping option for the duty free products.
The duty-free pre-booking initiative aims at making things easier for the passengers time-wise and service-wise as well. Life will now become way easier for travellers as they can choose from 10+ categories across 100+ brands and over 14,000+ SKUs. This will be similar to online shopping and the service will allow passengers to browse, select and reserve duty-free products even before they start their journey.
According to the officials from Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) one can avail the duty-free pre-booking through the travel booking app, bringing more convenience to international travellers. "The integration allows travellers to plan purchases in advance, save time at the airport, and access curated offers, making the duty-free experience simpler and more rewarding,” they said
The spokesperson of MakeMyTrip added that this association is a natural extension of their Connected Trips strategy, which is centred on building a seamless, end-to-end travel experience. This collaboration will give international travellers the ability to plan smarter, make informed choices, and save more, simply by booking duty-free purchases in advance.
The initiative will make travel smoother in a lot of ways. Passengers do not have to carry extra baggage, can avail more discounts, can do more thoughtful purchases and no last minute random pick ups.
The duty-free online service has started from April 2026 across airports including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. And as of now all the bookings can be made from the travel booking app.