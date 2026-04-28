Now save time, shop online duty-free for inward outward international travels

International trips often come with an unofficial gift duty in India. The mission to bring something back for every relative, cousin, and that one aunt who remembers everything. But the pre-flight rush, crowded stores, and limited time often makes this experience a stressful one. In order to make things easier, Adani Airport Holdings Limited has partnered with MakeMyTrip to start a digital shopping option for the duty free products.

International travellers can now pre-book duty-free products via an online app

The duty-free pre-booking initiative aims at making things easier for the passengers time-wise and service-wise as well. Life will now become way easier for travellers as they can choose from 10+ categories across 100+ brands and over 14,000+ SKUs. This will be similar to online shopping and the service will allow passengers to browse, select and reserve duty-free products even before they start their journey.