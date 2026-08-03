Musafir Cafe reel to real: Here are the cafes and diners featured in the Netflix series

If Musafir Cafe is all that is on your mind right now, and you can't stop admiring the shooting locations, especially the titular cafe, you would to be glad to know that it isn't just a made up one. It exists in real life and you can visit it too.
The Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, is winning hearts not just for its romantic plot, an endearing Chander (Vikrant) and the two young bright and bubbly women, Sudha and Preeti (Vedika and Mahima, respectively), but also the breathtaking location of the titular cafe.
The dreamy setting, with chilly, sunkissed days overlookng pine trees and the mountains is a real location in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Open to the public as well, people can visit to experience the breathtaking beauty of the place themselves.
The Musafir Cafe might be a part of the set of the Netflix series, but in reality, it is a part of Jharipani Castle, a heritage property in Mussoorie. The property boasting of wooden cottages, green tin roofs, bougainvillaea-covered walls, hanging prayer flags and open valley views, with the stairways, terraces and garden pathways being easily recognised by guests who have visited the place.
Last year, in November, the official website of the Jharipani Castle revealed that the filming of the series took place there, when the winter line over the Doon valley remains the most beautiful, with the golden light flooding the locale in the evenings, just as was seen on screen.
The Jharipani Castle, is located at Patiala House, opposite SBI, near the famous Oak Grove School in Jharipani, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Approximately 25 kilometres uphill from the city of Dehradun, by road, Jharipani falls on the Dehradun to Mussoorie route via Barlowganj.
Since the web show revolves around a café, coffee shops and diners naturally become central to the story. However, instead of glamorous metropolitan cafés, Musafir Cafe embraces Bhopal's relaxed and authentic café culture.
The scenic Wind and Waves Restaurant, overlooking Upper Lake, serves as one of the most picturesque locations in the series, where several key conversations between Chander and Sudha unfold here, and the tranquil lake? It just provides the perfect backdrop to their blooming and ever-evolving love story.
Similarly, Indian Tea House (ITH) Café on VIP Road plays an important role in the narrative. More than just a meeting place, it becomes a silent witness to the characters' dreams, emotions, and unfinished love story.