Musafir Cafe reel to real: Here are the cafes and diners featured in the Netflix series

If Musafir Cafe is all that is on your mind right now, and you can't stop admiring the shooting locations, especially the titular cafe, you would to be glad to know that it isn't just a made up one. It exists in real life and you can visit it too.

The Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, is winning hearts not just for its romantic plot, an endearing Chander (Vikrant) and the two young bright and bubbly women, Sudha and Preeti (Vedika and Mahima, respectively), but also the breathtaking location of the titular cafe.

Where was this Musafir Cafe filmed? Here are the details

The dreamy setting, with chilly, sunkissed days overlookng pine trees and the mountains is a real location in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Open to the public as well, people can visit to experience the breathtaking beauty of the place themselves.