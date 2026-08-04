Inside Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace: A hidden heritage gem in the heart of Bengaluru

In the heart of Bengaluru, set aside from the city's relentless rush, stands a palace that time seems to have gently overlooked. The Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, with its graceful wooden arches and quiet courtyards, whispers stories of a bygone era. On weekends, the laughter of children drifts through the gardens as families pause to soak in its charm. But for most days in the week, the palace rests in serene silence, waiting to be walked through.
As you walk past the ancient Bangalore Fort on the KR road you might stumble upon the regal majestic gate of the Tipu Sultan Summer Palace. If history fascinates you, enter the palace and let time begin to slow down.
The palace was built as the summer escape for the fearless ruler Tipu Sultan in 1791. As most of the modern day travellers come to the city of Bangalore to chill in the air conditioned weather, back in the day Tipu Sultan did somewhat the same thing. Just that he had a ton of revenue he built himself a whole palace to cool off from the summer’s heat and chill for a while. He affectionately called the palace ‘Rash-e-Jannat’ meaning Envy of Heaven.
The interiors are charmingly royal with carved teak pillars, ornate arches, and sunlit courtyards that are sure to transport you centuries back in time. Each wall has intricate detailing bringing the Indo-Islamic designs to life. In the heart of the palace is a lush green garden with several designed shrubs which cools off the whole place. The palace now houses a fascinating museum dedicated to the life and times of its famous owner, Tipu Sultan.
It is located just a short walk from the infamous Lalbagh Botanical Garden and is easily accessible by public and private transport. The nearest metro stop is KR Market Metro Station, while frequent BMTC buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws offer convenient connections from across Bengaluru. As for the entry fee, it is INR 20 for Indian adults, free for children, and INR 200 for foreigners. The gates open at 8:30 AM and closes off at 5.30 PM.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.