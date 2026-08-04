Inside Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace: A hidden heritage gem in the heart of Bengaluru

In the heart of Bengaluru, set aside from the city's relentless rush, stands a palace that time seems to have gently overlooked. The Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, with its graceful wooden arches and quiet courtyards, whispers stories of a bygone era. On weekends, the laughter of children drifts through the gardens as families pause to soak in its charm. But for most days in the week, the palace rests in serene silence, waiting to be walked through.

Tipu Sultan Palace: A forgotten heritage amid Bengaluru's rush

As you walk past the ancient Bangalore Fort on the KR road you might stumble upon the regal majestic gate of the Tipu Sultan Summer Palace. If history fascinates you, enter the palace and let time begin to slow down.

The palace was built as the summer escape for the fearless ruler Tipu Sultan in 1791. As most of the modern day travellers come to the city of Bangalore to chill in the air conditioned weather, back in the day Tipu Sultan did somewhat the same thing. Just that he had a ton of revenue he built himself a whole palace to cool off from the summer’s heat and chill for a while. He affectionately called the palace ‘Rash-e-Jannat’ meaning Envy of Heaven.