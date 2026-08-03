Manchanabele Dam: The perfect 2-hour weekend escape from Bengaluru

Weekends in Bengaluru feel anything but boring. One weekend you’re exploring the aesthetically charming cafes and the next one you’re chasing sunrise through mini treks in the most stupendous locations. One such quick escape is the Manchanabele Dam. Barely two hours or around 45 kms from the bustling city, this tranquil reservoir offers the kind of calm that makes you forget Bengaluru was ever honking behind you.

Weekend wanderlust: Why Manchanabele Dam should be your next Bengaluru escape

In the midst of waiting for the inevitable Monday to arrive while complaining how quickly a day-off or the weekend goes by, take out your car or bike and drive for a couple of hours and catch a breathtaking sunrise or sunset at the Manchanabele Dam. Tucked away in the little town of Magadi in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, this dam sits at the end of winding roads. As you drive towards the water, the curves on the road create the illusion of the dam perched above the ground, almost as if it is floating in the open sky.

The drive to the place is mostly through the city, halting at every major point, reminding us of the infamous Bengaluru traffic. But once you close in on the dam, the green patches on both sides of the road bring a calming vibe to the soul. If you're lucky, a gentle drizzle might accompany you along the way, transforming the scenic drive into an even more memorable experience.