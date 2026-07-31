Parwana Theatre brings The End to Bengaluru for its silver jubilee tour

"The End came to me at a very particular point in my life when I found myself reflecting on my own romantic relationships, as well as those I had witnessed among friends and within my family. It also made me think about how living in a patriarchal society shapes, and often distorts, our idea of who we need to be to feel worthy of love. The End is an original anthology comprising three short plays written by three women playwrights, one of whom is me. I chose to direct the production because I was drawn to the idea of bringing three distinct voices and stories together on one stage. At its heart, the play asks why women leave when they do, what finally brings them to that point and what all of us, regardless of gender, are willing to do in the name of love. It isn't a conventional romantic story with a simple, happy ending. Instead, it explores difficult emotions and the conversations we often avoid," Nikhita Singh shares.

Their stories intersect through a question that quietly lingers beneath every conversation: what happens when the words left unsaid are finally spoken? The answers emerge through moments of affection, conflict, vulnerability and change, offering an intimate portrait of love in its many forms.