Broth bath, anyone? Inside China's viral hot pot spa craze

The resort has since doubled down on the bit. In a recent expansion, it introduced a two-tone soup pool modelled after yuan yang hotpot — the beloved 'Mandarin duck' style split between two broths. One side glows chilli-red; the other stays pale and milky, dotted with vegetables. It's a five-meter-wide homage to one of China's most recognisable dining rituals, minus the actual eating.

And the hot pot theme is just the headline act. The resort also offers Orbeez-filled soaking pools, fish spas for a nibbling exfoliation treatment, herbal and flower-infused baths, saunas, and outdoor hot tubs that stay steaming even as snow piles up around Harbin's famous ice festival grounds.

Ask the resort why anyone would want to marinate themselves, and the answer leans hard into traditional Chinese medicine. Chilli and herb-infused water, staff say, is meant to boost circulation and help "expel dampness" from the body — a concept rooted in TCM theory about balancing internal moisture and energy flow.