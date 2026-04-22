What to expect from your first visit to a Korean Spa?

When you make a reservation in a Korean Spa, keep two things in mind. First, you should not be pressed of time. It is an experience slowly lived, cherished and made the most of. Second, hygiene should not be compromised, so carry your own toiletries and change of clothes.

The moment you enter a Korean Spa you are not only warmly welcomed but also asked to sit through and fill up some forms about yourself. These are basic information, medical history, kinds of services you want to opt for, specific allergies, and more. Even though you have made a reservation, you have the option of adding services on the spot. Post this, you will be handed a change of clothes and a locker key to safely store your belongings.

Certain spaces inside the spa, albeit gender – segregated, allow nudity, so keep your towels with you for modesty. Moreover, it is expected that you do not speak loudly or use your mobile phones in common areas.