What to expect from your first visit to a Korean Spa?

Just like K-pop and K- beauty are winning hearts, the world over; similarly, the age-old wellness rituals of a traditional Korean Spa are gaining popularity amongst the tourists. If you have a Korea trip planned, then keep a day aside to relax and rejuvenate, basking in the wellness rituals of a Korean Spa, locally called a Jjimjilbang. The etiquettes of most of the spas are the same, and if this is your first experience, then here’s what you can expect from it.
When you make a reservation in a Korean Spa, keep two things in mind. First, you should not be pressed of time. It is an experience slowly lived, cherished and made the most of. Second, hygiene should not be compromised, so carry your own toiletries and change of clothes.
The moment you enter a Korean Spa you are not only warmly welcomed but also asked to sit through and fill up some forms about yourself. These are basic information, medical history, kinds of services you want to opt for, specific allergies, and more. Even though you have made a reservation, you have the option of adding services on the spot. Post this, you will be handed a change of clothes and a locker key to safely store your belongings.
Certain spaces inside the spa, albeit gender – segregated, allow nudity, so keep your towels with you for modesty. Moreover, it is expected that you do not speak loudly or use your mobile phones in common areas.
Once you have changed into your spa outfits, you are expected to slowly take in the wellness rituals each room has to offer. From a variety of sauna rooms including salt sauna, ice sauna, clay sauna and steam rooms where each have their own benefits, to relaxing your muscles with an expert massage or facial, one has them all. At the end of the experience, you can opt to take rest in nap rooms or settle for a hearty but light meal comprising local dishes like bibimbap or Korean porridge.
Korean spas have been an intrinsic part of the local culture, serving not only a place of rejuvenation but also a community space for coming together. Even today, the experience is built over traditional and organic methods of wellness, and is definitely an experience you must not skip when in Korea.