What is the 4-2-4 Korean skincare routine and why the internet is obsessed with it?

Step 1: 4-minutes of cleansing

This is based on the premise of 'oil dissolves oil.’ The oil cleanser assists in eliminating excess sebum, inertia from makeup/sunscreen,/dirt that has accumulated on the skin. Massaging in the oil to loosen the build-up/impaction inside your pores takes several minutes. When done properly, oil cleansing does not cause breakouts but actually decreases clogged pores.

Step 2: 2-minutes of washing

Washing with a water-based product for two minutes helps eliminate sweat and oil as well as any water-soluble impurities that may still be left behind after the first step of cleansing. It also helps to make your skin feel clean (not tight) by providing balance and hydration, and provides for optimal absorption of serums and moisturizers.

Step 3: 4 minutes of rinsing

The last part of 4-2-4 Korean skincare routine includes rinsing with both hot and cold water. It starts with rinsing with warm water because it is thought to help loosen any debris/particles on the outer layer of skin. The cold rinse leaves the skin with a refreshed feeling and reduces redness temporarily.

But, the method also faced some criticisms, due to over cleansing, which can cause rough skin. It is also time-consuming and might be impractical for a fast city life.