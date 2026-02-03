What is 21-21-21 rule for weight loss, which Kapil Sharma followed?

India has emerged as the diabetes capital of the world. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of 2023, there were more than 101 million diabetics and 136 million prediabetics in the country. You don’t need a strict diet or costly supplements to begin changing your life. The 21-21-21 rule for weight loss is a very effective approach that emphasises physical activity, eating habits, and mind training. This approach can be implemented in three stages of 21 days each.
Phase 1: Days 1–21: Train like school days
The first phase is all about movement. Remember your physical training classes in school, where you did stretches, arm circles, jumping jacks, and toe touches. You don’t need a gym or any equipment for this. Simply move your body for 15-20 minutes in the morning.
The aim is to wake up your muscles and train your body to move. This phase:
-Increases your mobility and flexibility
-Releases happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin
-Helps you develop body awareness without stressing your body
You can still eat your regular food, including your favourite foods like jalebis. This phase will help you lose weight without any stress or pain.
Phase 2: Days 22–42: Change your diet, don’t restrict it
Once your body begins to move, it will automatically crave better nutrition. Phase 2 is all about changing eating patterns and not dieting. You do not have to give up your favourite foods. Here are some changes you can make:
-Have milk in the morning instead of at night for better digestion and sleep
-Cut down on sugar in your chai, but do not completely remove it
-Have jaggery after meals in moderation
This phase honours the Indian food habits of eating roti, dal, and chutneys, and yet helps you lose weight. The 21-21-21 rule for weight loss applies in this phase as well, by changing eating patterns to increase energy and comfort.
Phase 3: Days 43–63: Detox your heart and mind
The final phase deals with the emotional aspect of habits. Many unhealthy habits are a result of addiction to cigarettes, alcohol, or coffee. Phase 3 of the program trains your brain to deal with cravings and emotional triggers:
-Replace a cigarette break with a 5-minute walk
-Replace an extra coffee drink with lemon water or buttermilk
-Record your cravings to identify triggers
This phase of the program develops your willpower and helps you live in the present. At the end of this phase, you are not only physically healthier but also mentally tougher.
Studies have found that it takes approximately 66 days to develop a new habit. The 21-21-21 method is a way to achieve this in a more manageable way. Each stage is built upon the previous one:
-Condition your body (Days 1-21)
-Enhance your energy and eating patterns (Days 22-42)
-Increase your willpower and mental concentration (Days 43-63)
By Day 64, you will not only have shed weight but also developed a new habit pattern. The 21-21-21 rule for weight loss is easy, culturally relevant, and works well for Indians.