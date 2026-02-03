What is 21-21-21 rule for weight loss, which Kapil Sharma followed?

India has emerged as the diabetes capital of the world. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of 2023, there were more than 101 million diabetics and 136 million prediabetics in the country. You don’t need a strict diet or costly supplements to begin changing your life. The 21-21-21 rule for weight loss is a very effective approach that emphasises physical activity, eating habits, and mind training. This approach can be implemented in three stages of 21 days each.

What are the three phases for The 21-21-21 rule for weight loss?

Phase 1: Days 1–21: Train like school days

The first phase is all about movement. Remember your physical training classes in school, where you did stretches, arm circles, jumping jacks, and toe touches. You don’t need a gym or any equipment for this. Simply move your body for 15-20 minutes in the morning.

The aim is to wake up your muscles and train your body to move. This phase:

-Increases your mobility and flexibility

-Releases happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin

-Helps you develop body awareness without stressing your body

You can still eat your regular food, including your favourite foods like jalebis. This phase will help you lose weight without any stress or pain.