What is Shirodhara Therapy that helps boost sleep & release stress?

Shirodhara is an Ayurvedic healing therapy that has its roots in ancient India, with its terminology derived from Sanskrit words. The term “shiro” means “head,” while “dhara” means “flow.” So Shirodhara therapy simply means liquid flowing onto your forehead in a smooth stream. The liquid can be oil or other alternatives like milk, buttermilk, water, or coconut water. It is part of Ayurveda, a health system that emphasizes balance in the human life forces, called doshas. It can be carried out together with any type of massage. The massage could be on the whole body, head, or scalp.
It is recommended that an expert in Ayurvedic massage performs Shirodhara, especially to first-time clients. It begins by having the client in a supine position or simply lying down. Then, the liquid of choice is warmed to an appropriate level matching the body's temperature.
This liquid will be placed in a container, which will either be held above the head or placed on a pedestal. A small hole is present at the base of the bowl through which the liquid will drip slowly. A stream will drip on to the middle of the forehead, between the eyebrows, while the eyes will have a barrier placed on them for safety measures.
It varies depending on what oil the massage practitioner feels will work best or what kind of desired outcome he or she needs to focus on. However, sesame oil seems to be the most popular oil. It does not interfere with other essential oils, and it works perfectly with them. It also includes coconut oil, ksheera bala oil, mahanarayan oil, and ghee or butter oil. At times, they may use other liquids like water, coconut water, animal milk, or buttermilk.
Shirodhara therapy has been traditionally recognized to have soothing and calming effects on both the body and the mind. It may help in improving sleep and in regulating insomnia. It may alleviate stress and reduce anxiety, especially in conjunction with yoga. During shirodhara treatment, even although the numbers of test subjects used in the different studies were few, no adverse effects were reported.
This therapy has been found to be a safe therapy. The major risks include cases where the oil or liquid is too hot or gets into the eyes. This can be minimized if an accomplished therapist administers the therapy. In cases where a person has sensitive skin, it would be wise to ask for a "patch test" prior to therapy to ensure there are no irritations. In cases where a person has cuts or open wounds on his or her face or scalp, it is advisable to seek a therapy other than Shirodhara until the wound heals completely.
