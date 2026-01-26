What is Shirodhara Therapy that helps boost sleep & release stress?

Shirodhara therapy has been traditionally recognized to have soothing and calming effects on both the body and the mind. It may help in improving sleep and in regulating insomnia. It may alleviate stress and reduce anxiety, especially in conjunction with yoga. During shirodhara treatment, even although the numbers of test subjects used in the different studies were few, no adverse effects were reported.

This therapy has been found to be a safe therapy. The major risks include cases where the oil or liquid is too hot or gets into the eyes. This can be minimized if an accomplished therapist administers the therapy. In cases where a person has sensitive skin, it would be wise to ask for a "patch test" prior to therapy to ensure there are no irritations. In cases where a person has cuts or open wounds on his or her face or scalp, it is advisable to seek a therapy other than Shirodhara until the wound heals completely.