Can box dye conditioners be toxic? What science and dermatologists say about hair dye safety

What are the health risks of using box dye conditioners?

Health risks from box dye conditioners are mostly indirect, but they can still be quite severe. They mainly stem from how these products interact with chemically dyed hair rather than from the conditioner itself. According to dermatologists, the conditioning step is when the scalp is most fragile, right after it has been exposed to harsh oxidizing agents.

Allergic contact dermatitis is the most frequent health issue associated with the condition. It may manifest as itching, redness, swelling, blistering, or oozing of the scalp and the skin around it. This reaction is usually caused by paraphenylenediamine (PPD) residues, fragrance allergens, or preservatives that come into contact with the hair during the conditioning process. Sensitization can become more severe with repeated use, so it may happen that reactions show up suddenly even after years of safe application.

Moreover, respiratory irritation may occur. The release of fragrance compounds during the application may result in headaches, asthma symptoms, or throat irritation, especially in a room without or with little ventilation. People with eczema, asthma, or chemical sensitivities are more prone to such risks.