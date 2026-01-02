4 home remedies to get rid of dark underarms

While newer remedies keep emerging now and then, most of which cater to tailor made and customised solutions, there are still some tried and tested age-old answers to getting brighter underarms. But remember, since these are natural methods, they would take some time, which might range between 3- weeks to a month to show their effects.

Start Waxing: One of the main reasons bumps and blackness forms in the underarms is shaving. No matter how advanced the shaving creams or powders are, one should ideally go for waxing. The main advantage is, once you wax your underarms, the next session can be about 1-2 months later. But with shaving you might have to combat thick growth in every two weeks, leading to irritation and other skin issues. Once these root skin troubles are address, the area automatically starts lightening up.

No deodorants and roll-ons: Deodorants and roll-ons may mask body odour and keep you smelling fresh throughout the day; but remember, the strong antiperspirant chemicals used in these sticks affect your body adversely. It can cause skin irritation, blackness of the underarms, itching and more. To prevent this, stop using stick products, or if you must, then check the ingredients or make organic ones at home with natural ingredients.