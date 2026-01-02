4 home remedies to get rid of dark underarms

Scared to wear sleeveless clothes or lift up your underarms, because they have lost their colours and become blackish? Well, this condition can be well-reversed with some quick changes in your skincare routine and the intervention of organic and natural ingredients to lighten up the area. Here are four ways to get rid of dark underarms at home. However, if the condition persists, you may also take help of experts.
While newer remedies keep emerging now and then, most of which cater to tailor made and customised solutions, there are still some tried and tested age-old answers to getting brighter underarms. But remember, since these are natural methods, they would take some time, which might range between 3- weeks to a month to show their effects.
Start Waxing: One of the main reasons bumps and blackness forms in the underarms is shaving. No matter how advanced the shaving creams or powders are, one should ideally go for waxing. The main advantage is, once you wax your underarms, the next session can be about 1-2 months later. But with shaving you might have to combat thick growth in every two weeks, leading to irritation and other skin issues. Once these root skin troubles are address, the area automatically starts lightening up.
No deodorants and roll-ons: Deodorants and roll-ons may mask body odour and keep you smelling fresh throughout the day; but remember, the strong antiperspirant chemicals used in these sticks affect your body adversely. It can cause skin irritation, blackness of the underarms, itching and more. To prevent this, stop using stick products, or if you must, then check the ingredients or make organic ones at home with natural ingredients.
Apply Aloe vera: If there’s one ingredient for most problems in the world, then it has to be the aloe vera. Known for its soothing, moisturising, hydrating and smell masking properties, aloe vera helps treating the skin from its roots and brings back the lost colour to your underarms. Apply fresh aloe vera to your armpits and leave it for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. You may follow it with a skin sensitive moisturiser.
Multani Mitti: Long before fancy body packs arrived, multani mitti was the backbone. Known for its skin-lightening properties, it is a primary agent in face masks and body packs. It helps in reducing dark pigmentation and lights up the skin. You can take a spoon of multani mitti and mix it with rose water or lemon juice. Apply it to your underarms and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash it well.